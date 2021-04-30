Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) versus Lufax (NYSE:LU) Head-To-Head Comparison

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Lufax and Consumer Portfolio Services’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services $345.80 million 0.29 $5.41 million $0.22 19.86

Consumer Portfolio Services has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

49.5% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.8% of Consumer Portfolio Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Consumer Portfolio Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Consumer Portfolio Services 5.96% 6.06% 0.36%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lufax and Consumer Portfolio Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 1 3 6 0 2.50 Consumer Portfolio Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $17.57, suggesting a potential upside of 47.42%. Given Lufax’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Consumer Portfolio Services.

Summary

Consumer Portfolio Services beats Lufax on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd operates a technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. It offers loan products, including unsecured loans and secured loans, as well as consumer finance loans. The company also provides wealth management platforms, such as Lufax (Lu.com), Lu International (Singapore), and Lu International (Hong Kong) to the middle class and affluent investors to invest in products and portfolios; retail credit facilitation services platform that offers small business owners with lending solutions; and technology empowerment solutions for financial institutions. Lufax Holding Ltd was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

About Consumer Portfolio Services

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems. It serves as an alternative source of financing for dealers, facilitating sales to customers who might not be able to obtain financing from commercial banks, credit unions, and the captive finance companies. The company also acquires installment purchase contracts in four merger and acquisition transactions; and offers financing directly to sub-prime consumers to facilitate their purchase of a new or used automobile, light truck, or passenger van. The company services its automobile contracts through its branches in California, Nevada, Virginia, Florida, and Illinois. Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

