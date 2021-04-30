Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) Stock Price Down 6.6%

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)’s stock price fell 6.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.82 and last traded at $3.83. 6,061 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,183,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.10.
The stock has a market cap of $772.69 million, a PE ratio of -1.61 and a beta of 2.70. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.67.
Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.16 million during the quarter. Contango Oil & Gas had a negative net margin of 230.23% and a negative return on equity of 219.81%.
About Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:MCF)
Contango Oil & Gas Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores, develops, exploits, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties in the shallow waters of the Gulf of Mexico and onshore properties in Texas, Oklahoma, Louisiana, and Wyoming in the United States. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of approximately 34.2 million barrels of oil or other liquid hydrocarbons equivalent, consisting of 13.0 million barrels of oil, 84.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 7.2 million barrels of natural gas liquids.
