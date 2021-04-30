Contentos (COS) Market Capitalization Tops $100.29 Million

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Contentos has a market capitalization of $100.29 million and approximately $10.72 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for $0.0334 or 0.00000057 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Contentos has traded up 32.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.25 or 0.00065485 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.36 or 0.00019450 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001712 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00069268 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $443.95 or 0.00760061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $54.67 or 0.00093592 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,366.20 or 0.07475038 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,990,144,695 coins and its circulating supply is 3,006,788,647 coins. Contentos’ official message board is medium.com/contentos-io . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io

Buying and Selling Contentos

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

