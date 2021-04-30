ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ConvaTec Group presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of CNVVY stock traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.96. 1,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,454. ConvaTec Group has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.69.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

