ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS CNVVY traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. ConvaTec Group has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $11.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.69.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

