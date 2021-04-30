ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. ConvaTec Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

CNVVY stock traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,454. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of $9.00 and a 1-year high of $11.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.97 and a 200 day moving average of $10.69.

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of acute and chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

