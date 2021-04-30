Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205.57 ($2.69).

In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).

Shares of LON:CTEC traded up GBX 3.20 ($0.04) during trading on Friday, hitting GBX 218.40 ($2.85). The company had a trading volume of 4,647,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,288,247. The stock has a market cap of £4.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.60. Convatec Group has a one year low of GBX 173.20 ($2.26) and a one year high of GBX 224.80 ($2.94). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 198.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 198.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.15, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Convatec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.39%.

About Convatec Group

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

