Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Convatec Group Plc (LON:CTEC) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 205.57 ($2.69).
Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Convatec Group in a research note on Thursday.
In other news, insider Frank Schulkes sold 3,658 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 190 ($2.48), for a total value of £6,950.20 ($9,080.48).
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.85 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Convatec Group’s previous dividend of $1.31. This represents a yield of 1.47%. Convatec Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.39%.
About Convatec Group
ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as from traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.
