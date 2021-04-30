Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cormark

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cormark in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TSE:CTS traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.16. 1,037,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,210. The firm has a market cap of C$959.60 million and a PE ratio of -150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

