Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Cormark

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2021


Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Cormark in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$9.50 target price on the stock. Cormark’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 54.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions to C$9.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Converge Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of TSE:CTS traded up C$0.52 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$6.16. 1,037,587 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 667,210. The firm has a market cap of C$959.60 million and a PE ratio of -150.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.12, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Converge Technology Solutions has a twelve month low of C$1.19 and a twelve month high of C$6.80.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

