Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $1.33 Million Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 17.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,417 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 349,974 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,284,000 after purchasing an additional 23,680 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Truist Financial by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 87,026 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,311,000 after purchasing an additional 9,263 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 16,945 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,000 after buying an additional 834 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $22,899,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,492 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,900,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $56.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Truist cut shares of Truist Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.85.

Shares of TFC stock opened at $59.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $80.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $58.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Truist Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $61.26.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.07. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The business had revenue of $5.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.19%.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Michael Baron Maguire sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.16, for a total value of $189,020.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,027 shares in the company, valued at $408,690.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,196,526.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,997 shares of company stock valued at $1,223,463 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

