Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $1.34 Million Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $12,800,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 12,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after buying an additional 9,353 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,342,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,907,000 after buying an additional 651,978 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:OTIS opened at $78.69 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.60 and its 200-day moving average is $66.39. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $47.20 and a 1 year high of $79.50.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

A number of analysts have issued reports on OTIS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.25.

In related news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total transaction of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,496,460.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

