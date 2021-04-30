Copeland Capital Management LLC Has $1.53 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 10.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,118 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 966 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Alliance boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,553 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,364,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,507 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Texas Instruments by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,618 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. 83.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 14,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.05, for a total value of $2,552,314.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,006,158.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 109,584 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.05, for a total transaction of $18,634,759.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $98,468,982.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 403,389 shares of company stock valued at $69,314,467 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock opened at $185.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $171.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $185.90 and its 200 day moving average is $169.22. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $105.45 and a 1 year high of $197.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. Texas Instruments’s revenue was up 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is currently 77.86%.

TXN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded Texas Instruments from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $184.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $189.23.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

