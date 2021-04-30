Copeland Capital Management LLC Invests $9.59 Million in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 126,397 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,586,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of UFP Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in UFP Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of UFP Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in UFP Industries in the fourth quarter worth approximately $113,000. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, VP Scott T. Bravata sold 5,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.02, for a total value of $368,819.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William G. Currie sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $2,014,250.00. Insiders have sold 100,428 shares of company stock worth $7,012,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

UFPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Benchmark increased their price target on UFP Industries from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on UFP Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on UFP Industries from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $57.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.33.

UFP Industries stock opened at $84.94 on Friday. UFP Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $86.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 1.42.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The construction company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 16.77% and a net margin of 4.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 20.62%.

About UFP Industries

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, and decorative lawn and garden products; and engineered wood components, which include roof and floor trusses, wall panels, engineered floor systems, I-joists, and lumber packages.

