Copeland Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,279,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Professional Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.4% in the first quarter. Professional Advisory Services Inc. now owns 35,313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,461,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC lifted its position in S&P Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 7,510 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,650,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 108,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,317,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Cordatus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $463,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $542,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on S&P Global in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of S&P Global from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of S&P Global from $380.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $407.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $406.43.

S&P Global stock opened at $392.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $363.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $339.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25. The stock has a market cap of $94.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $281.07 and a twelve month high of $393.55.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.02 by $0.37. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,009.75% and a net margin of 33.20%. Equities analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

