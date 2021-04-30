Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 3.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,618 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Ossiam increased its holdings in shares of Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

In related news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total value of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on SYK. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their target price on Stryker from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Stryker in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $257.96.

NYSE:SYK opened at $263.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $99.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.14, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $247.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.32. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $171.75 and a 12-month high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.51%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

Read More: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.