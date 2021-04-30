Copeland Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,121 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,155 shares during the quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Globe Life worth $9,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GL. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GL opened at $103.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.99 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.36 and its 200 day moving average is $94.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Globe Life Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.75 and a 12-month high of $105.58.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.73 EPS.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a $0.1975 dividend. This is a boost from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%.

GL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.20.

In other Globe Life news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 149,150 shares of company stock valued at $14,911,819. 3.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

