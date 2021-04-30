Copeland Capital Management LLC Sells 103,434 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Copeland Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 71.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 40,567 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103,434 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Morningstar worth $9,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MORN. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 289.1% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,235,907 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,332 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after purchasing an additional 74,322 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Morningstar by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 262,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,712,000 after acquiring an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Morningstar by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,555,000 after acquiring an additional 67,100 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Morningstar in the fourth quarter worth $52,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 3,609 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.69, for a total value of $810,906.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,004,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,270,172,109.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 4,211 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.93, for a total value of $959,813.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 166,358 shares of company stock valued at $39,460,893 in the last three months. Insiders own 49.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $265.21 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $236.88 and a 200 day moving average of $222.07. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.19 and a 52 week high of $267.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.16 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Morningstar (NASDAQ:MORN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $380.40 million during the quarter. Morningstar had a return on equity of 18.79% and a net margin of 13.11%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity and manager research, private capital markets research, credit and fund rating, and index, as well as environmental, social, and governance (ESG) rating services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed and private companies, fixed income securities, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

