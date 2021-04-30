Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes $1.51 Million Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,494 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,508,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Corp raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Corp now owns 2,285 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,633 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 22,220 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,529,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 651 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PXD opened at $159.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its 200 day moving average is $125.12. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $76.48 and a fifty-two week high of $169.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 156.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $220.00 to $226.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $177.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $151.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.03.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 3,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.08, for a total transaction of $587,088.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,333 shares in the company, valued at $8,697,545.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 3,966 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $650,424.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,179 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,097,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 31 million barrels of oil, 17 million barrels of NGLs, and 88 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

