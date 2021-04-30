Copeland Capital Management LLC Takes Position in CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI)

Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CRA International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRAI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 30,537 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of CRA International as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CRAI. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,234,000. National Investment Services of America LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CRA International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $406,000. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of CRA International by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 98,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,960 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in CRA International by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 187,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,524,000 after buying an additional 4,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in CRA International by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 76,408 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,891,000 after buying an additional 13,275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.10% of the company’s stock.

CRAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CRA International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Barrington Research upped their price target on CRA International from $62.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

NASDAQ CRAI opened at $80.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average of $56.53. CRA International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.28 and a 12 month high of $80.84. The company has a market cap of $614.66 million, a PE ratio of 28.51, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

CRA International (NASDAQ:CRAI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.18. CRA International had a return on equity of 12.68% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $137.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRA International, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 15th. CRA International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

CRA International, Inc, a consulting company, provides economic, financial, and management consulting services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It advises clients on economic and financial matters pertaining to litigation and regulatory proceedings; and guides corporations through business strategy and performance-related issues.

