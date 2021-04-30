Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) Trading Up 0.5%

Corbett Road Tactical Opportunity ETF (NYSEARCA:OPPX) shares were up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.94. Approximately 8,024 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average daily volume of 7,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.89.

