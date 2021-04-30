CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 4.8%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 33,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,812,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $917.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of CoreCivic by 104.7% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 328,160 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 167,854 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in CoreCivic by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 431,387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 44,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in CoreCivic by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 71,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 3,344 shares during the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CoreCivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

