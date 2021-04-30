CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Trading Down 4.8%

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) shares dropped 4.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $7.56 and last traded at $7.58. Approximately 33,799 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,812,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.96.
The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $7.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $917.67 million, a PE ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 1.23.
CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.46). CoreCivic had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 6.37%. The company had revenue of $473.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.
About CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW)
The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible, cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.
