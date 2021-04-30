CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.82 EPS

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82), MarketWatch Earnings reports. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 51.47% and a net margin of 13.19%. The company had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. CoreSite Realty updated its FY 2021 guidance to 5.420-5.520 EPS.

COR stock traded up $2.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.49. 915,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 341,482. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $121.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 60.44, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a one year low of $107.23 and a one year high of $141.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.47%.

In other news, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares in the company, valued at $946,241.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total transaction of $464,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,109.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock worth $4,708,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

COR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Cowen raised shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

