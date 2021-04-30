CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Price Target Raised to $157.00

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $156.00 to $157.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 29.36% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on COR. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Cowen upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $132.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CoreSite Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.44.

CoreSite Realty stock traded up $2.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 334,391. The company has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.23. CoreSite Realty has a 12 month low of $107.23 and a 12 month high of $141.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.41, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $157.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 51.47%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey S. Finnin sold 4,000 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.06, for a total value of $464,240.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 71,688 shares in the company, valued at $8,320,109.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Aleksandra Krusko sold 301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.89, for a total value of $34,882.89. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,165 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,241.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,657 shares of company stock valued at $4,708,727. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 212 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CoreSite Realty during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in CoreSite Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in CoreSite Realty by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the period. 95.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

