Cormark Comments on TFI International Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Research analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a report issued on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.03. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on TFII. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on TFI International from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on TFI International from $92.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of TFI International stock opened at $86.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.17. TFI International has a 12-month low of $24.39 and a 12-month high of $87.91.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.2324 per share. This is a positive change from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.93 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in TFI International by 174.8% during the fourth quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 34,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in TFI International by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,185,000 after acquiring an additional 16,029 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1.4% during the first quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 549,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,496 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 38,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,928.9% during the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,318,000 after purchasing an additional 77,155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

