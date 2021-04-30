Cormark Comments on TFI International Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (TSE:TFI)

TFI International Inc (TSE:TFI) – Investment analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TFI International in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, April 29th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now expects that the company will earn $1.21 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.32. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International (TSE:TFI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported C$1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.06 by C$0.21. The firm had revenue of C$1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.32 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.