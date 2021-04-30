Cormark Weighs in on Aya Gold & Silver Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA) – Cormark boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 27th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.10 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.09.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AYA. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Aya Gold & Silver from C$7.25 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd.

AYA stock opened at C$7.68 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$724.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -225.88. Aya Gold & Silver has a one year low of C$1.95 and a one year high of C$7.78. The company has a current ratio of 6.12, a quick ratio of 5.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Aya Gold & Silver Company Profile

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mining properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

