Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) by 372.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,272,904 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,003,239 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned approximately 1.01% of Cornerstone Building Brands worth $17,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CNR. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter valued at about $179,000. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Cornerstone Building Brands by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after buying an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $149,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 2,913,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,034,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Building Brands in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors own 89.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CNR opened at $14.42 on Friday. Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.60 and a 52 week high of $15.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -3.77 and a beta of 2.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.49.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.09). Cornerstone Building Brands had a negative return on equity of 10.54% and a negative net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Cornerstone Building Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Cowen downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

In related news, EVP Katy Theroux sold 18,475 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $225,949.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,771,585.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Opportunity Fund Managemen Ggc sold 4,250,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $45,177,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,385,475 shares of company stock worth $58,881,833 over the last quarter. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cornerstone Building Brands Company Profile

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and installs external building products for the commercial, residential, and repair and remodel markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Windows, Siding, and Commercial.

