Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires 65,138 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 619,442 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 65,138 shares during the quarter. SS&C Technologies accounts for approximately 2.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.24% of SS&C Technologies worth $43,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,229,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $889,732,000 after buying an additional 408,343 shares during the period. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 11,283,378 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $820,866,000 after purchasing an additional 350,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in SS&C Technologies by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,194,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,160,000 after purchasing an additional 996,347 shares during the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA grew its position in shares of SS&C Technologies by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,305,784 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,496,000 after buying an additional 277,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in SS&C Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $170,354,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. BTIG Research lifted their price target on SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on SS&C Technologies from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.88.

SS&C Technologies stock opened at $74.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.30. The firm has a market cap of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.72 and a beta of 1.56. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.54 and a 52 week high of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 20.42%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. SS&C Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. This is a positive change from SS&C Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.68%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting, front-to-back-office operations, performance and risk analytics, regulatory reporting, and healthcare information processes.

