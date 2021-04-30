Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,182,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of OneMain by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 811 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of OneMain by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of OneMain by 7.4% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $397,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of OneMain by 3.5% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.12% of the company’s stock.

In other OneMain news, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.01, for a total transaction of $97,002,554.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OMF shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of OneMain from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on OneMain from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Northland Securities increased their price target on OneMain from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on OneMain from $45.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. OneMain presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.93.

NYSE:OMF opened at $54.10 on Friday. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.82 and a 1 year high of $59.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.28.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a return on equity of 20.88% and a net margin of 13.61%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.18%. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 5th. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.79%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

