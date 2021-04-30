Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Cuts Stake in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Stanley Black & Decker makes up 2.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Stanley Black & Decker worth $52,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 992,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,241,000 after buying an additional 12,678 shares in the last quarter. Compton Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,313,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Stanley Black & Decker during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,783,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 133,389 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,635,000 after buying an additional 6,444 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRH Financial LLC grew its holdings in Stanley Black & Decker by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 17,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

SWK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Stanley Black & Decker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $185.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $214.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $177.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Stanley Black & Decker from $227.00 to $241.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Stanley Black & Decker has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.77.

In other news, EVP Jeffrey D. Ansell sold 3,304 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total transaction of $629,511.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,090 shares in the company, valued at $4,780,397.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SWK opened at $209.49 on Friday. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a one year low of $97.64 and a one year high of $211.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $200.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.57. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 15.05% and a net margin of 6.98%. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

