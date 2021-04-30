Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Has $52.37 Million Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 15.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,808 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 24,070 shares during the period. Facebook comprises about 2.8% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $52,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,745,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the period. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Proem Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at $9,287,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,735,287 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $474,011,000 after purchasing an additional 36,114 shares during the period. Finally, Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Facebook by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,716 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Facebook news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,707 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.47, for a total value of $729,455.29. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $848,022.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 68,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.32, for a total transaction of $21,237,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,700,911 shares of company stock valued at $485,400,623 in the last three months. 14.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of FB stock opened at $329.51 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.76 and a 12-month high of $331.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $294.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $938.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The social networking company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.94. The business had revenue of $26.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.61 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Facebook from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Facebook from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Facebook from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $360.00 to $414.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $360.54.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

