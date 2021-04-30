Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 81,815 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 87.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 81,815 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Patriot Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in General Dynamics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 2,716 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 2,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Sage Capital Advisors llc grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 19,530 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 738 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. 84.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price target on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their price objective on General Dynamics from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on General Dynamics from $154.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.81.

Shares of GD stock opened at $190.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $181.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $54.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.03. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $121.67 and a 1 year high of $191.46.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.17. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 23.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 39.73%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

