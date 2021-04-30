Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Trims Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51 shares during the period. Booking comprises approximately 2.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $47,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Booking by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,444,932,000 after buying an additional 100,538 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Booking by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 652,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,452,825,000 after purchasing an additional 179,196 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Booking during the fourth quarter valued at about $901,810,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Booking by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 363,673 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $809,997,000 after purchasing an additional 54,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 336,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $749,418,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

BKNG stock opened at $2,501.43 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $102.69 billion, a PE ratio of 75.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,303.25 and a 12-month high of $2,516.00. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $2,382.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $2,139.37.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $23.30 EPS. Research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on Booking in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upgraded Booking from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Booking from $2,680.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Booking from $1,800.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

