Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSOD) by 36.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 261,840 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 147,302 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.41% of Cornerstone OnDemand worth $11,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $295,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 503,978 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $22,195,000 after acquiring an additional 35,846 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP purchased a new position in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,212,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cornerstone OnDemand by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,458 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,066,000 after acquiring an additional 14,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Cornerstone OnDemand in the 4th quarter valued at $524,000. 79.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CSOD opened at $44.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of -87.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.37. Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.52 and a twelve month high of $55.50.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The software maker reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.37. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.70% and a positive return on equity of 51.19%. The company had revenue of $206.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.72 million. Research analysts predict that Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSOD shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $47.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays increased their price target on Cornerstone OnDemand from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Cornerstone OnDemand from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cornerstone OnDemand has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.10.

In related news, insider Adam L. Miller sold 39,310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.91, for a total transaction of $1,922,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,814,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,727,288.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $208,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 171,072 shares in the company, valued at $8,895,744. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,520 shares of company stock valued at $2,969,195 in the last ninety days. 7.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

