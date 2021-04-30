Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,790,000 shares, an increase of 68.7% from the March 31st total of 2,840,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,313,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLM. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 747,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 91,152 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $277,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $255,000. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $246,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $242,000. 13.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLM traded down $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $11.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,239,925. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $13.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be given a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 16.52%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

