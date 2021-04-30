Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Has $1.29 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,467 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $2,019,873,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of AT&T by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 78,703,060 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,263,501,000 after buying an additional 3,680,978 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of AT&T by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 485,568,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,964,955,000 after buying an additional 3,666,423 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 56.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,121,975 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $291,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,663,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 329.5% during the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 3,164,225 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,003,000 after purchasing an additional 2,427,547 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T stock opened at $31.34 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.25 and its 200 day moving average is $29.12. The company has a market cap of $223.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The technology company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $43.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.69 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.26%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. AT&T presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

