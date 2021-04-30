Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.01 Million in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 31,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned approximately 0.14% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,984,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,475,000 after purchasing an additional 484,677 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 770,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,350,000 after purchasing an additional 75,322 shares during the last quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,660,000. Breiter Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 273,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 113,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 53.7% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 262,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,058,000 after acquiring an additional 91,620 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF stock opened at $33.64 on Friday. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1-year low of $21.39 and a 1-year high of $33.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.61.

