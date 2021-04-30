Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes $1.03 Million Position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MORT) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 54,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,032,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned 0.34% of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $318,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $197,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 203,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 32,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Change Path LLC raised its position in VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Change Path LLC now owns 20,697 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:MORT opened at $19.44 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.99. VanEck Vectors Mortgage REIT Income ETF has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $19.60.

