Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Takes Position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC owned about 0.06% of Madison Square Garden Entertainment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 742,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,977,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,927,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 269.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,218,000 after buying an additional 70,941 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board bought a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSGE opened at $91.93 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $92.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a 1-year low of $63.55 and a 1-year high of $121.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -24.71.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment (NYSE:MSGE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($5.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by ($1.26). The business had revenue of $23.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post -13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Madison Square Garden Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.63.

About Madison Square Garden Entertainment

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in the entertainment business. It produces, presents, or hosts various live entertainment events, including concerts, family shows, and special events, as well as sporting events, such as professional boxing, college basketball, professional bull riding, mixed martial arts, and esports in its venues, including New York's Madison Square Garden, Hulu Theater at Madison Square Garden, Radio City Music Hall and Beacon Theatre, and The Chicago Theatre.

