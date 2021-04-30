Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Trims Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC reduced its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,719 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 233 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,279,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tesla alerts:

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total value of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,015,475. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $807.89, for a total transaction of $3,231,560.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,764,053.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 143,653 shares of company stock worth $108,541,374. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $677.00 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.61 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.82 billion, a PE ratio of 1,359.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $686.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $654.25.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TSLA. BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Exane BNP Paribas cut Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $421.93.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.