Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) to Issue $0.24 Quarterly Dividend

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be given a dividend of 0.24 per share by the electronics maker on Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Corning has raised its dividend by 41.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of GLW stock traded down $0.94 on Friday, reaching $44.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,220,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,756,069. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.24. Corning has a 1 year low of $18.82 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 221.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Corning’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Corning will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of Corning stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total transaction of $112,698.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,384,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stefan Becker sold 12,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total value of $583,210.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $537,376.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,367,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,058,983,580. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GLW shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upgraded Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Argus raised their price target on Corning from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Corning from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.80.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

