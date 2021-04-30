Corteva, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a dividend of 0.13 per share on Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

Shares of Corteva stock traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $48.75. 72,677 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,307,638. Corteva has a 1 year low of $22.38 and a 1 year high of $49.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.32 and its 200 day moving average is $41.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market cap of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 59.60, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.09. Corteva had a return on equity of 4.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Corteva will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CTVA shares. Barclays increased their target price on Corteva from $37.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Corteva from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $32.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Corteva from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Corteva from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.76.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

