Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

CRVS stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.80. 2,266 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 762,959. The company has a market capitalization of $107.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.81. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $2.12 and a 52-week high of $6.88. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.67.

In related news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $350,000.00. Also, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc acquired 1,285,714 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.50 per share, for a total transaction of $4,499,999.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on CRVS shares. Mizuho cut Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $9.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 1st.

About Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

