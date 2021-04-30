Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) Shares Gap Up to $10.49

Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.49, but opened at $10.70. Costamare shares last traded at $10.64, with a volume of 2,107 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Costamare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.47. The company has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.35 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Costamare (NYSE:CMRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The shipping company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $119.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.87 million. Costamare had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 11.59%. Analysts anticipate that Costamare Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. Costamare’s payout ratio is 43.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Costamare by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,162 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares during the period. Founders Capital Management acquired a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Costamare by 20.4% in the 4th quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Costamare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Costamare by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 85,417 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 10,389 shares during the period. 26.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Costamare Company Profile (NYSE:CMRE)

Costamare Inc owns and charters containerships to liner companies worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it had a fleet of 77 containerships with a total capacity of approximately 555,810 twenty foot equivalent units, including 1 vessel under construction and 4 second hand vessels. The company was founded in 1974 and is based in Monaco.

