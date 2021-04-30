CoStar Group, Inc. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:CSGP)

CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CoStar Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 28th. William Blair analyst S. Sheldon now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $1.98 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGP. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $950.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CoStar Group from $1,000.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $979.00 price target (up from $359.00) on shares of CoStar Group in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $941.27.

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $878.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $860.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $875.61. The stock has a market cap of $34.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.97 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 16.35, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. CoStar Group has a 12 month low of $604.96 and a 12 month high of $952.76.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The technology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.35. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 17.57%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.44 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,500,291 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,235,249,000 after purchasing an additional 154,093 shares during the last quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Akre Capital Management LLC now owns 965,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $892,818,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 877,615 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $811,163,000 after acquiring an additional 47,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $779,876,000 after acquiring an additional 45,413 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 477,695 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $441,525,000 after acquiring an additional 24,168 shares during the last quarter. 95.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Frederick G. Saint sold 7,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $831.70, for a total transaction of $6,515,537.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew C. Florance sold 19,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $818.37, for a total transaction of $16,015,500.90. Insiders sold a total of 34,730 shares of company stock worth $28,708,908 over the last ninety days. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CoStar Group Company Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property Professional that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS Professional, which covers comparable commercial real estate sales information; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

