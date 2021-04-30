Coty (NYSE:COTY) PT Raised to $15.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “focus list” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Citigroup restated a “focus list” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (up previously from $11.00) on shares of Coty in a research note on Friday. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

NYSE COTY traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.00. 245,194 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,531,504. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a PE ratio of -8.59 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.93. Coty has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $10.39.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Coty by 100.0% during the first quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $231,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $3,296,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $705,000. Finally, Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Coty during the first quarter worth about $930,000. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

