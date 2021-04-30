Coty (NYSE:COTY) Sets New 12-Month High at $10.48

Coty Inc. (NYSE:COTY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $10.48 and last traded at $10.22, with a volume of 45036 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.18.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.60.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.78 and a beta of 2.25.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Coty Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer bought 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.63 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 446,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COTY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,277,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,087,000 after acquiring an additional 54,605 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Coty by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 4,437,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,151,000 after buying an additional 601,430 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coty by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,746,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,300,000 after buying an additional 75,021 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Coty in the fourth quarter worth about $23,065,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Coty by 181.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,115,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,870,000 after buying an additional 2,006,614 shares during the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coty (NYSE:COTY)

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

