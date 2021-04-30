Coty’s (COTY) “Focus List” Rating Reaffirmed at Citigroup

Coty (NYSE:COTY)‘s stock had its “focus list” rating restated by Citigroup in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $15.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $11.00. Citigroup’s target price points to a potential upside of 48.22% from the stock’s previous close.

COTY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Coty from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.58.

Shares of NYSE:COTY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.12. The stock had a trading volume of 126,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,531,504. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a fifty-two week low of $2.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative net margin of 15.56% and a negative return on equity of 3.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that Coty will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coty news, Director Robert S. Singer purchased 75,000 shares of Coty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,960,175.66. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of COTY. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Coty by 4.9% in the first quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 9.3% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 4,763 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coty by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 80,016 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coty by 5.3% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 510,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after buying an additional 25,458 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in shares of Coty by 156.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 643,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after buying an additional 392,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

