Courage Miller Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 328,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,167 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for approximately 7.3% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Courage Miller Partners LLC owned 0.33% of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF worth $16,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Insight Financial Services acquired a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 605.4% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.

ISTB stock remained flat at $$51.34 during trading on Friday. 1,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,886. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.50. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $50.72 and a 1 year high of $51.81.

