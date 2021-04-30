Courage Miller Partners LLC Sells 1,129 Shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Courage Miller Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of Courage Miller Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Courage Miller Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $2,123,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,217,915 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $793,718,000 after acquiring an additional 639,433 shares in the last quarter. Financial Architects Inc increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 59,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,637,000 after buying an additional 6,571 shares during the period. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,759 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after buying an additional 3,491 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 71.7% in the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 26,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,406,000 after buying an additional 11,143 shares during the period. Finally, McCollum Christoferson Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. McCollum Christoferson Group LLC now owns 38,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,851,000 after buying an additional 2,572 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $126.99. The stock had a trading volume of 53,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,633. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $120.25 and a 52 week high of $128.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.80 and its 200 day moving average is $126.34.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

