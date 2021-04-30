Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 45.67% and a return on equity of 7.61%. Cousins Properties updated its FY 2021 guidance to 2.680-2.780 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $2.68-$2.78 EPS.

CUZ stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.67. The stock had a trading volume of 937,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 903,882. Cousins Properties has a one year low of $22.99 and a one year high of $38.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Cousins Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Cousins Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.18%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CUZ. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist lowered shares of Cousins Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.63.

In other Cousins Properties news, Director Scott W. Fordham sold 43,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.79, for a total value of $1,609,562.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,143,845.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

